List of priests facing credible sexual assault of minor allegations includes Craig Harrison

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The Diocese of Fresno released a list of priests who have been determined to face a credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor while serving in diocese and Rev. Msgr. Craig Harrison was included on the list.

Harrison resigned from his role as a Catholic priest back in February nearly two years after a man in April 2019 reported to Firebaugh Police in Fresno County that he had been inappropriately touched as a teenager by Harrison.

Three other men came forward shortly after the first allegation.

Harrison was put on paid leave in April of 2019 due to the claims.

After months of investigations, no criminal charges were filed by Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Bakersfield Police Department, or in Merced County where three separate sexual misconduct allegations were made.

Earlier this year, Pope Francis excused Harrison from his duty as a Catholic priest.

