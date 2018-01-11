Little Feet Repeat consignment event kicks off at the Kern County Fairground

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It’s time for Little Feet Repeats semi-annual consignment event for babies, children, teens, women, and maternity items.

Twice a year, Little Feet Repeats gives local families the opportunity to buy and sell their like-new items that they have outgrown.

Shoppers can shop for clothing, toys, cribs, bikes, strollers and shoes.

Little Feet Repeats starts Thursday, January 11 and goes till Saturday, January 13 at the Kern County Fairgrounds Harvest Hall.

Below you will find the times the consignment event will be open.

* Occurs Thursday, January 11th, 2018 @ 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

* Occurs Friday, January 12th, 2018 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

* Occurs Saturday, January 13th, 2018 @ 11:00 am – 7:00 pm