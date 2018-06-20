Loaner bikes stolen from Metro BMX in Central Bakersfield

Monica Dattage
6:30 AM, Jun 20, 2018
4 hours ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Metro BMX in Central Bakersfield says they are searching for bikes that were stolen from them Tuesday. The business sharing news of a break-in on their social media pages. 

The business says all of the bikes they rent out to visitors were taken. They are even looking for people who have pictures riding their bike to let them know. 

We will bring you more information as it becomes available. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News