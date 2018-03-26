Local Boys & Girls Clubs member to sing National Anthem at Dodgers' Game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local Boys & Girls Clubs member from Bakersfield will be singing the National Anthem at the Dodgers' Game Monday, March 26.

Lauren Kaff is only 11-years-old and will be singing in front of a stadium of fans at the pre-season match-up between the Dodgers and Angels at Dodger Stadium.

Lauren has sang at "An Evening with Laura Bush" in town, a Bakersfield Condors game, and in the Boys & Girls Clubs' "Music Fusion" performance team in Las Vegas.

“Our kids are taught to give back to their community in recognition of what the community has invested in them. Lauren is a valued member of our performance team and works very hard to perfect her craft and to share her talent with others. We are delighted that the community has responded so generously with support and interest in her and other members of our team,” said Zane Smith, Executive Director, in a statement.

As this is a pre-season game, tonight will act as an audition for Lauren to possibly perform at a future game.

The Dodgers game kicks off tonight at 7 p.m.