Local businesses burglarized multiple times

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The search is on for two thieves who police say broke into a pair of businesses in South Bakersfield multiple times.

"Anything they could get their hands on, they took out. If it was on wheels, they took it. If it was in bins, they took it. I mean they were here for hours," Owner of an All State Insurance branch and Valley Dealer Services Rob Hill said.

The first theft was caught on surveillance on March 9. Hill said following that break-in more security cameras were and locks were added, but that didn't stop thieves from breaking in again a week later.

His insurance office and auto shop located on Pacheco Road and Hughes Lane were both hit again.

Hill says thieves took cash, credit cards, laptops, televisions and autographed sports memorabilia.