Local church brings ashes to the street on Ash Wednesday

Veronica Acosta
4:12 PM, Feb 9, 2018
BAKERFIELD, Calif. - Emmanuel Lutheran's Church will be offering "ashes on the street" on Ash Wednesday for workers on their way to job sites or those in the area. 

The church will be administering the ashes on L Street on the west side of the Kern County Courts Building, directly across the street from the Kern County Jury Services Department.

The service will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14th. 

Ashes will be administered in both English and Spanish to accommodate those who choose to take part. 

