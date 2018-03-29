Local church hides 200 golden Easter eggs around Bakersfield

Fair
Valley Bible Fellowship hid 200 golden Easter eggs around Bakersfield which are redeemable for prizes. (Photo: Valley Bible Fellowship Facebook)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Valley Bible Fellowship's Golden Easter Egg Hunt kicked off on Thursday.
VBF hid 200 golden Easter eggs around Bakersfield. Clues will be posted through Saturday.
The first clue was posted to Facebook on Thursday around 10:30 a.m.
If you find a golden egg, you need to follow the instructions to win a prize, including attending one of VBF's Easter services. Prizes include gift cards, bicycles and iPads.
Full directions on how to participate can be found on Valley Bible Fellowship's Facebook page.
Only one egg may be redeemed per family.
VBF asks that you obey traffic laws when hunting for eggs.
