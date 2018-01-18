Local couple receives free wedding after surviving shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's been more than three months since the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. And one couple that was at the concert is now celebrating a big event.

The pair that is getting the wedding of their dreams at no cost, after getting shot at and surviving the Las Vegas shooting as they start making plans for their fall wedding, thanks to a local organization.

Jordanne Barr and Jordan Adamczyk share more than just a name. They also share an experience. They were both at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas where a shooter opened gunfire on a crowd of people. The couple has known each other for about two years, they met while both working at Enterprise Rent-A-Car. “We sat right next to each other and we were really good friends and then overnight we started dating,” said Jordanne Barr, the bride-to-be. And the pair hit if off right away. “I always thought I would marry him but when we started dating, I mean I told him I loved him on our first date, we were such good friends that everything fell into place perfectly,” said Barr.

The couple had been planning on attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival for a while. “You can't really put yourself in that situation and think oh somebody would take a bullet for me until it actually happens,” said Barr. And Barr was the one of the first ones hit. “When it first happened I looked at him and I said babe don't be scared, don't be shocked, don't freak out I’ve been shot and I can't feel my fingers I just know that I’ve been hit and he said no no no it's fine it's because I’m too heavy,” said Barr.

Barr had been shot through her right wrist and the bullet traveled into her side, and going through that experience only brought the couple closer together. “The five minutes where Jordan laid on top of me and I was on my side just looking at him all I could think about was what my life would be without him and that was the hardest thing I ever had experienced,” said Barr. “People on the outside can't relate or are wondering why we're still feeling effects from it,” said Jordan Adamczyk, groom-to-be.

Exactly a month later there was a surprise proposal. “He says you know what actually we are going to stop at a survivor's group and we're going to talk about the events that happen with the news and I was so upset I said I don't wanna talk about all the bad things, that's been my one thing," said Barr.

But instead of a meeting it was just the two of them on top of a helicopter pad surrounded by rose petals. “He's good at surprises, little stuff here and there, he's the sweetest person I’ve ever met,” said Barr. And with a little help from the Fairy Godmother Foundation they now get to have the small backyard intimate wedding of their dreams. “Words can't really express how we feel right now,” said Adamczyk. The couple set a wedding date of October 5, 2019. They say they try to live every day for those who weren't able to make it out of there. And that they try to not focus on the negatives but the positives.