Local dealerships urge drivers to check if their vehicle has a recalled airbag

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local car dealerships are urging drivers of all vehicles regardless of manufacturer to visit ChecktoProtect.org to make sure that their vehicle doesn't have a recalled Takata airbag.

Takata airbags are at the risk of rupturing and spraying metal shrapnel into the car, which could cause serious damage or even death to drivers and passengers, according to a press release.

Across all auto manufacturers there are currently more than 1.7 million vehicles in California with an open Takata recall with nearly 16,000 of them in Bakersfield.

Repairs are free and take about an hour to complete. Drivers of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles can visit www.recalls.mopar.com to check for recalls and schedule an appointment with an authorized dealer.