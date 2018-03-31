Local families needed to host French students

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 58°
A group of students from France will be landing in Bakersfield next month as part of Horizon Du Monde, but there are still three families needed to host some of the students.
BAKESFIELD, Calif. - A group of students from France will be landing in Bakersfield next month as part of Horizon Du Monde, but there are still three families needed to host some of the students.
The students will be spending more than a week exploring Bakersfield, the Central Valley and more.
The host families need to provide a bed, meals, and minor transportation all while they get the chance to help the visitors get to know Bakersfield.
There is a screening process that potential hosts will have to go through including a home visit, application, and interview.
For more information, you can email mg_cisneros@hotmail.com or call (661) 331-9178.
The Bakersfield Police Department will be stepping up enforcement throughout the month of April as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
The Bakersfield City Council is recruiting individuals to work four-year terms on the city's planning commission.
Good Friday celebrations took place across Kern County today as part of the Easter tradition for many in the community.
The Merle Haggard Post Office Building dedication ceremony happening on April 6th will force some road closures from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.