Local families needed to host French students

BAKESFIELD, Calif. - A group of students from France will be landing in Bakersfield next month as part of Horizon Du Monde, but there are still three families needed to host some of the students.

The students will be spending more than a week exploring Bakersfield, the Central Valley and more.

The host families need to provide a bed, meals, and minor transportation all while they get the chance to help the visitors get to know Bakersfield.

There is a screening process that potential hosts will have to go through including a home visit, application, and interview.

For more information, you can email mg_cisneros@hotmail.com or call (661) 331-9178.