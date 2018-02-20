Local farmer taking precautions to protect his crops from Monday night's hard freeze warning

MCFARLAND, Calif. - Farmers across Kern County are preparing for the hard freeze warning Monday night.

That warning is in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Temperatures could drop below 28 degrees and cause damage to various crops.

One of those farmers is former President of the Kern County Farm Bureau Don Davis. He's been working on his family's farm since 1976. Today he took precautions in preparation for tonight's frigid temperatures.

Davis said, "The unpredictability of the weather makes our jobs interesting but it's also scary." A hard freeze can destroy a crop. Davis said if that happens, he and many other farmers have insurance that will cover up to two-thirds of what a crop is worth.