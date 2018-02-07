BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Today is National Signing Day around the country, and many local Kern County high school students will be taking part and signing national letters of intent.

23ABC has created a list of local high school students taking part of national signing day:

Bakersfield College Football - 3 pm

Tyrell Eddington – Eastern Michigan

Jeffrey Jones – New Mexico

Ernest Harris – Sam Houston State

Cristion Brown – Fort Lewis

Bobby Robinson – Fort Lewis

Malik Chatman--Texas A&M-Kingsville

Highland library—3:30 pm

Aaliyah Cleveland-- La Sierra University—Soccer

Sadie Armijo--CSU Northridge

Anda Aborqui--CSU East Bay.

Independence library--2:45 pm

Mia Ontiveros-- Humboldt State-- Soccer

Monica Jimenez-- Newberry College—Soccer

LIBERTY-- TBA

Michael Bray - Dixie State - Football