Morgan Wheeler
8:42 AM, Feb 7, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Today is National Signing Day around the country, and many local Kern County high school students will be taking part and signing national letters of intent.

23ABC has created a list of local high school students taking part of national signing day: 

 
Bakersfield College Football - 3 pm
Tyrell Eddington – Eastern Michigan
Jeffrey Jones – New Mexico
Ernest Harris – Sam Houston State
 
 
Cristion Brown – Fort Lewis
Bobby Robinson – Fort Lewis
Malik Chatman--Texas A&M-Kingsville 
Highland library—3:30 pm
Aaliyah Cleveland-- La Sierra University—Soccer
Sadie Armijo--CSU Northridge
Anda Aborqui--CSU East Bay.
Independence library--2:45 pm
Mia Ontiveros-- Humboldt State-- Soccer
Monica Jimenez-- Newberry College—Soccer
LIBERTY-- TBA
Michael Bray - Dixie State - Football
Bryanna Bartlett - San Jose State - Soccer
 
 

