Local high schoolers compete in mock trial competition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local high school teams will compete in mock trial rounds on Saturday for a chance to represent Kern County at the California Mock Trial.

The teams will compete in mock trial rounds three and four in a simulated People v. Davidson case. Students will have the opportunity to participate as prosecution attorneys, defense attorneys, defendants and witnesses. Saturday's event concludes two months of competition among high schools in Kern County. The winning school will then go on to represent the county at the California Mock Trial.

The competition will take place on January 20 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Kern County Superior Court at 1415 Truxtun Avenue.

Round 3 trials will begin at 9:30 a.m. and round 4 will start at 1:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will be held at East High School at 2200 Quincy Street at 4:30 p.m. The five schools with the top team scores will be announced.