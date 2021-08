Days after 13 members of the United States military were killed in Kabul, tributes are pouring in all over the world.

Bakersfield's Sorella Ristorante Italiano has joined in with its own tribute.

A photo on Facebook shows a table setup inside the restaurant with the names of each of the 13 military members killed last week.

The post said, "Out of respect for our 13 fallen comrades. Sending thoughts and prayers to them and their families. Rest In Peace, Heroes."