Local legislators request grant to fund Valley Fever research, outreach

Senator Jean Fuller, Assemblyman Vince Fong, and Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield submitted a request for a $3 million budget for a grant to fund Valley Fever research and outreach.
The request was made to the Senate and Assembly Budget Committees.
If the request for the grant is approved, the grant would be funded in the 2018-19 state budget. The grant is intended to fund the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical Center.
In 2016, 2,310 people were infected with Valley Fever, and six were killed in Kern County.
Downtown Business Association working to get more people and businesses downtown. They have ten steps to work on over the next ten years.
The Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Feb. 9th within city limits between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.
UPDATE (February 8, 2018 5:54 p.m.): The person who was struck and killed was an adult male in his 50's, according to the California Highway Patrol.
