Local man grateful for heart transplant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Wednesday, we welcomed in "National Donate Life Month" in April. We are highlighting a local man who was the recipient of a heart transplant and got a second chance at life.

“I think it’s important to be an organ donor,” said Nicholas Burrus.

Nicholas Burrus was given another chance at life thanks to an organ donor. Although, he has no idea who the donor was he’s forever grateful for the second chance.

“Organs can go on to be giving people a second chance who are nearly at their end.”

James Burrus, Nicholas’ father, went on to say, “One organ can save eight lives.”