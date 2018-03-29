Local ministry, City Serve partner to raise awareness for human trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Canyon Hills Women's Ministry and City Serve launched a month-long campaign to increase awareness in the community about human trafficking on March 29th.

The ministry will be wrapping 14 GET buses with banners that have the human trafficking hotline on them.

Canyon Hills Ministry is running this campaign to coincide with their annual fundraising event.

The fundraising event, Drive-by-Donation Day, is held on April 13th, and raises funds to help fight human trafficking.

The ministry and City Serve will be partnering with local businesses and will have volunteers at different places throughout the day collecting donations.