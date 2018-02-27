Local organizations holding voucher events for National Spay Day

Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 38°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tuesday is National Spay Day, an international campaign to promote the life saving benefits of spaying and neutering pets and reducing pet overpopulation in shelters.
Several local shelters and non-profits like the Kern County Animal Services, Marley's Mutts, Halt Rescue are participating.
On Tuesday, Marley's Mutts will be holding a drive-thru $30 spay and neuter voucher event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life Church of God on Weedpatch Highway.
The Cat People is offering vouchers at their facility on East Drive in Bakersfield from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $25.
