Local political scientist, party representatives react to Trump indictment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former president Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury Thursday, making him the first former president in U.S. history to be criminally indicted. According to ABC News, the charges against Trump include felonies, but details about specific charges have not been released.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called this indictment "political persecution," but 23ABC's political analyst, Taft College political science professor Ian Anderson, says no matter which side of the aisle you're on, it's best to do your own research and understand that the indictment is only one step in the legal process.

"I think it's important to remember this does not mean he's guilty, and that we do have a legal system that ferrets this stuff out, and it does take a long time to find the truth," said Anderson.

According to Anderson, there have been former presidents that have come close to being criminally charged, like Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, but things have never gotten to this point.

"There has never been, as far as I'm aware, a formal indictment, so we are very much in somewhat uncharted waters for our country," Anderson said.

Kern County Democratic Party Chair Christian Romo says he believes this is a case of moral integrity.

"I think this is a time where Americans have to take a step back and say who do we want to be in charge of our country? Is it someone that is being charged criminally, or is it going to be someone that really puts the American people first and the working class first," said Romo.

On the other hand, Javier Reyes, a member of the Kern County Republican Party Central Committee, says despite this indictment, they believe Trump will be elected president again.

"Republicans believe that they just indicted who the American people will elect as the next President of the United States in 2024," said Reyes. "This is a political witch-hunt, and the only thing between the American people and the justice department that has become corrupt and politicized are individuals like Donald J. Trump."

Anderson says it's technically possible for Trump to run the nation again.

"The Constitution does not have anything that specifies that someone that's been indicted or has been arrested cannot run for office," said Anderson.

However, Anderson cautions that it's best for people to make their own decisions.

"So I would say let the process play out, and do your own independent research."

Legal experts say we will not know how much trouble Trump might be in until there are formal charges. Those are expected to be announced at Trump's arraignment, which is currently scheduled for the afternoon of Tuesday, April 4.