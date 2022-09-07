Local organization trains rescues animals to be service animals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local rescue is taking on the task of not only finding new homes for animals but also offering new hope to their owners.

Redemption Ranch is an animal rescue that not only looks to help animals who’ve been abandoned but people as well. Virginia Burroughs, the founder of Redemption Ranch, started the ranch due to her love for animals, especially those often burdened with a bad reputation. She hopes that by training them to become service animals, she'll help dissuade the stigma around their breeds.

The pets they rescue are not only adopted out, but actually trained within Redemption Ranch to act as service animals for people who have experienced trauma, including first responders and veterans with PTSD, individuals who have experienced some kind of abuse or traumatizing event, and those recovering from addiction, depression, or loss.

"The overarching goal is to train them as either therapy or service animals for people who are survivors of trauma,” said Burroughs. "We rescue pitbull-type dogs and we take in mustang horses. The idea is redeeming those animals also from a situation that’s undesirable and giving them a way of being used for a positive purpose. As most people know, Pitbulls are vilified all the time and are definitely in need of their own redemption. They’re typically the most put-down dog in kennels. Mustangs, on the other spectrum, are not necessarily abused or mistreated but we do have an issue this them being on public lands and having nowhere to go."

Since she began the ranch in 2019, Burroughs has helped train and pair dozens of rescues with homes and organizations in need of the kind of therapy these animals can offer. Currently, Redemption Ranch is housing over 20 dogs and one mustang. However, with help from the community, the ranch hopes to expand its operations by holding an event at TLO Wines.

"We’re going to have appetizers by Luigi’s, great wine, live music, a silent auction, and just a chance for people to come out and see who we are and what we’re doing, what we have done, and what we have planned for the future.”

The event will take place on September 18. Tickets are available now.