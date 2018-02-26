BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than 300 students in Kern County are getting free exams and glasses this week thanks to One-Sight Vision Clinic.

The nonprofit organization partnered with Kern County's Advanced Center for Eyecare to give away eyewear and exams to students in under-served communities.

The American Optometric Association estimates that a fourth of all school-aged children have vision issues bad enough to impact academic performance.