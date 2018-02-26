More than 300 local school children to receive free eye care and glasses

Johana Restrepo
11:57 AM, Feb 26, 2018
2 hours ago
AP
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than 300 students in Kern County are getting free exams and glasses this week thanks to One-Sight Vision Clinic.

The nonprofit organization partnered with Kern County's Advanced Center for Eyecare to give away eyewear and exams to students in under-served communities.

The American Optometric Association estimates that a fourth of all school-aged children have vision issues bad enough to impact academic performance.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News