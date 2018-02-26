Mostly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than 300 students in Kern County are getting free exams and glasses this week thanks to One-Sight Vision Clinic.
The nonprofit organization partnered with Kern County's Advanced Center for Eyecare to give away eyewear and exams to students in under-served communities.
The American Optometric Association estimates that a fourth of all school-aged children have vision issues bad enough to impact academic performance.
An old Chinese proverb reads that 'a journey of a thousand miles, begins with a single step.'
A man riding a horse on Saturday was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence when he entered the 91 freeway near Long Beach.
NASCAR season is just two races in but Bakersfield's Kevin Harvick is now in the top five of the Monster Energy Cup Standings.
