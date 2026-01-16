Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local school delays Friday, Jan 16

Posted
and last updated

Dense fog on Friday morning caused several fog delays in our local schools. Live updates can be found on https://alertline.kern.org/, and we have a running list below.

2 HOUR FOG DELAY:

  • Wasco Union Elementary School District,
  • Wasco Union High School District,
  • Semitropic School District,
  • Panama-Buena Vista School District **Buses Only**
  • All Special Ed. Classes operated by County Superintendent,
  • Lost Hills Union School District
  • Bakersfield City School District **Buses Only**
  • Lakeside Union School District
  • Greenfield Union School District
  • Shafter High School - (KHSD)
  • Kern High School District
  • Wonderful College Prep Lost Hills
  • Richland School District
  • Delano Union School District
  • Rosedale Union School District
  • Taft City School District, **Bakersfield bus routes only on 2 hour delay**
  • Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District
  • Fruitvale School District
  • Fairfax School District
  • Vineland School District
  • Delano Joint Union High School District
  • Norris School District
  • General Shafter School District
  • Pond School District
  • Arvin Union School District
  • Standard School District **Buses Only**
  • Wonderful College Prep Academy - Delano
  • Beardsley School District
  • Buttonwillow Union School District
  • Elk Hills School District
  • McFarland Unified School District
  • Maple School District
  • Di Giorgio School District
  • Lamont School District

