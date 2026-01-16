Local school delays Friday, Jan 16

Dense fog on Friday morning caused several fog delays in our local schools. Live updates can be found on https://alertline.kern.org/, and we have a running list below.

2 HOUR FOG DELAY:



Wasco Union Elementary School District,

Wasco Union High School District,

Semitropic School District,

Panama-Buena Vista School District **Buses Only**

All Special Ed. Classes operated by County Superintendent,

Lost Hills Union School District

Bakersfield City School District **Buses Only**

Lakeside Union School District

Greenfield Union School District

Shafter High School - (KHSD)

Kern High School District

Wonderful College Prep Lost Hills

Richland School District

Delano Union School District

Rosedale Union School District

Taft City School District, **Bakersfield bus routes only on 2 hour delay**

Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District

Fruitvale School District

Fairfax School District

Vineland School District

Delano Joint Union High School District

Norris School District

General Shafter School District

Pond School District

Arvin Union School District

Standard School District **Buses Only**

Wonderful College Prep Academy - Delano

Beardsley School District

Buttonwillow Union School District

Elk Hills School District

McFarland Unified School District

Maple School District

Di Giorgio School District

Lamont School District

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

