Local school delays Friday, Jan 16

Dense fog on Friday morning caused several fog delays in our local schools. Live updates can be found on https://alertline.kern.org/, and we have a running list below.
2 HOUR FOG DELAY:
- Wasco Union Elementary School District,
- Wasco Union High School District,
- Semitropic School District,
- Panama-Buena Vista School District **Buses Only**
- All Special Ed. Classes operated by County Superintendent,
- Lost Hills Union School District
- Bakersfield City School District **Buses Only**
- Lakeside Union School District
- Greenfield Union School District
- Shafter High School - (KHSD)
- Kern High School District
- Wonderful College Prep Lost Hills
- Richland School District
- Delano Union School District
- Rosedale Union School District
- Taft City School District, **Bakersfield bus routes only on 2 hour delay**
- Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District
- Fruitvale School District
- Fairfax School District
- Vineland School District
- Delano Joint Union High School District
- Norris School District
- General Shafter School District
- Pond School District
- Arvin Union School District
- Standard School District **Buses Only**
- Wonderful College Prep Academy - Delano
- Beardsley School District
- Buttonwillow Union School District
- Elk Hills School District
- McFarland Unified School District
- Maple School District
- Di Giorgio School District
- Lamont School District
