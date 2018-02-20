Local teen shows off scooter tricks and flips

At the age of just 15 years old, Marc Barrios has already been practicing his scooter tricks for five years. When he started, he never expected it would become his main activity.

"I didn’t think I was going to be able to do anything at the beginning but then I kept practicing and practicing and I didn’t give up and now I’m getting to the point where I’m almost pro," said Barrios.

The teen can do many different flips and tricks. He says after landing his first flip, he was no longer nervous.

"It’s just like an adrenaline rush it feels super fun whenever I’m doing tricks and I land something new it’s like the best feeling ever," said Barrios.