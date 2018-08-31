BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Anthony Noble is helping to combat suicide among veterans.

The U.S. Army veteran battled depression and addiction after he left the military.

"That was one of my copping mechanisms at the time, drinking myself to sleep. It happened at least five to seven days a week," said Noble.

In 2011, he attempted suicide.

"One of my friends from high school tried to call me and when I didn't pick up, he came over to my house."

His friend saved his life and took him to the Bakersfield Veterans Center. It was there that he got the help he needed.

But not everyone is that lucky. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 20 veterans die by suicide each day.

Noble is trying to change that through open dialogue about suicide and mental health.

"Nobody should be afraid to ask, are you okay? Are you thinking about committing suicide? Because I can guarantee they will answer you honestly," said Noble.

Also stressing the importance of people reaching out for help.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, the National Suicide Prevent Line is 1-800-273-8255. Press one for the Veterans Crisis Line.