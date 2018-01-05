Local veterans and radio personalities deliver donations to Thomas Fire victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A group of local veterans and radio personalities collected donations to be delivered to Thomas Fire victims on Friday.

The group, along with Danny P. from 99.3 and Danny Hill from 95.3 at Alpha Media collected items from the Bakersfield community to give back to those who were forced out of their homes or lost everything during this fire.

23ABC spoke to Danny Hill who said that even though the fires have passed and donations have already been made, victims still may be in need of more items.

"I hope this is the stuff that maybe fills in the cracks... we got so many awesome donations," Danny Hill said.

They were able to collect things like blankets, animal goods, even microwaves. All of the items were loaded up onto pickup trucks and driven to Ventura with the help of FEMA.