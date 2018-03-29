BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Kern County Cancer Fund is holding their 5th Annual Campout Against Cancer event a week from Friday to remember and honor those battling cancer. One local woman is fighting cancer successfully thanks to this local organization.

The Kern County Cancer Fund started Campout Against Cancer in 2013 as a way to raise money to help cancer patients. And all the money stays local.

Jennifer Veith is a wife, mother of two and a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with colorectal cancer on New Year’s Eve 2013, when she was just 32 years old. “Going in I was thinking I had acid reflux so going in thinking you’re gonna be put on acid reflux medication but then being told you have cancer is shocking,” said Veith.

Veith quickly noticed that the medical bills were piling up and through her mother she heard about the Kern County Cancer Fund. “Having this fund available that people are working towards really does help so that they don’t have to worry about the bills coming up but can just focus on getting better,” said Veith. The fund helps local families pay for medical costs and each month they pick a new recipient to help.

Applicants apply online and submit financial records then a board sits together to decide who to help. This organization also hosts the annual Campout Against Cancer event to raise money for locals battling cancer. And the money raised at this event means getting to lead a somewhat normal life for those they help. “It let me go back with the kids and let me do the things I wanna do with them and not have to worry about this huge financial burden sitting on top of me,” said Veith.

For Veith and her family the financial help left one less thing to worry about. “I could focus on my treatment, I could focus on the doctor’s visits, I could focus on my family because I knew that financially all of that was taken care of,” said Veith. Campout Against Cancer kicks off next Friday at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, on Ashe Road. It starts at 3 p.m. on Friday and goes until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

If you are interested in donating you can show up at the event or donate online.