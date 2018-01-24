Local woman thanks deputy for life-saving arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Eight years ago Anna Williams was arrested for selling drugs. On Tuesday, she reunited with the Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy who put her behind bars leading her to straighten out her life.

"I just want to thank you so much, for all the rough, tough words," Williams told Deputy John Puga.

The words Deputy Puga iterated to Williams the day of her arrest, always stuck with her.

“He told me, do not laugh with me, don’t do anything, I am not your friend Anna, we are not friends, I am not here to be friends with you," Williams said.

Williams remembers a time when she was not as strong and depended on the thing she no longer needs today.

"I have to do the drugs, don’t you understand? I can’t get up without it," Williams remembers saying at one point in her life.

However now, she credits the change in her life, in part, to the person who made sure she was put behind bars.

"I’m very proud of her because not everyone can do what she’s done. She’s the true hero here," said Deputy Puga.

After seeing each other for the first time since her arrest, Williams simply asked one thing of Deputy Puga.

”You said, don’t talk to me, I’m not your friend. I wanna be friends now," Williams said.

The two plan on keeping in touch and hopefully visiting the Jamison Children's Center where they plan on helping kids who have been impacted by drug abuse.