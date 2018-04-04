Local WWII veteran, Honor Flight participant dies

Cloudy
(Photo: Dick Taylor)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local World War II veteran who took part in the very first Honor Flight Kern County died last week.
Elmore Lund died on March 28, Dick Taylor with the Kern County Veterans told 23ABC.
Taylor served as Lund's guardian on Honor Flight in May 2012.
Lund also taught math at North High School for decades.
Lund was 93-years-old.
