Log Cabin Florist deliver over 1,000 Valentine's Day gifts to community

Over 700 people received flowers

Tori Cooper
5:50 PM, Feb 14, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Log Cabin Florist in Downtown Bakersfield, delivered over 1,000 gift items throughout Kern County Wednesday.


“You’re just spreading joy,” Log Cabin Delivery Florist Anita Tackett said.


Tackett has been a florist for over 15 years and she spent most of her Valentine’s Day scattering blooming surprises across the community. “They’re flowers for you!” Tackett said to one business woman who wasn’t expecting a flower delivery.


The Log Cabin Florist team delivered over 700 flowers alone this Valentine’s Day season and most employees worked 12 hour shifts for the last two weeks straight, all in preparation for today.


Every February 14, Tackett and her team are on just one mission, “Making people happy all day.”   


Log Cabin Florist are also anticipating another wave of people who forgot about Valentine’s Day today, to stop by tomorrow.
 

