Long-time restaurant 'Cindy's' in Northeast Bakersfield has closed its doors

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 65°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Cindy's Restaurant, a long-time restaurant in Northeast Bakersfield has officially closed its doors according to a note from the owners placed on the front of the business.
The restaurant, located on 3807 Auburn Street placed the note on Sunday, August 26 saying that current circumstances would not allow for them to remain open.
A Panda Express recruitment event will be held on Tuesday, August 28 in partnership with the Kern County Library and the Kern County…
The Jack in the Box on California Avenue and Oak Street has closed for the time being due to a sewage issue.
A UPS driver got a bit of a surprise when they delivered a package in Bass Lake.
Cindy's Restaurant, a long-time restaurant in Northeast Bakersfield has officially closed its doors according to a note from the owners…