Long-time restaurant 'Cindy's' in Northeast Bakersfield has closed its doors

Kelly Broderick
3:58 PM, Aug 27, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Cindy's Restaurant, a long-time restaurant in Northeast Bakersfield has officially closed its doors according to a note from the owners placed on the front of the business.

The restaurant, located on 3807 Auburn Street placed the note on Sunday, August 26 saying that current circumstances would not allow for them to remain open.

