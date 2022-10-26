Longtime Bakersfield business leader David Urner passes away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — David Urner, a longtime leader in the Bakersfield business community, passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.

Born in Bakersfield in 1929, Urner graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1948. He was the president of the family's home furnishing business, Urner's, from 1980 to 2019.

In addition to being a leader in the business community, Urner was also active in the community, serving as president of the East Bakersfield Kiwanis Club in 1967, and founding member of the Bakersfield Sister City Project with Wakayama, Japan.

Urner and his family also provided financial support to numerous charities and ministries throughout Bakersfield.

“My father stayed true to our family’s business primary focus: Providing great products, sold by great people, for great customers” says Urner’s President, Steve Illingworth in a statement. “In his seven decades at Urner’s, he laid the foundation for what has become a Kern County institution”. With the addition of the newest Appliance and Furniture Showroom in the Studio Movie Grill Shopping Center in July of this year, Urner’s now has four Bakersfield locations. “We continue to build upon my father’s legacy of serving the economic development of Bakersfield and the entire Kern County area” says Illingworth.