Looking back at Earthquakes in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The recent earthquake devastating communities in Turkey and Syria has brought awareness to the importance of being prepared. Those in California, are no strangers to the natural disaster.

According to the California Department of Conservation, the state has seen severe quakes ranging from 7.9 back in 1857, all the way to a 7.4 in the 80's.

More recently, the significant earthquakes in the Kern County area have happened mostly in Ridgecrest.

Just over three years ago the city was hit by a 6.4 magnitude foreshock that ripped across the high desert followed by a 7.1 earthquake.