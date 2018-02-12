Los Angeles ranked fourth city with the most credit card debt

12:58 PM, Feb 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - America's credit card debt is the highest it's ever been, surpassing one trillion dollars last year, most of which is concentrated in the Southern U.S.

Creditcards.com found that San Antonio, Texas carries the heaviest credit card debt burden, with balances high and earnings average or below average.

Los Angeles came in fourth in the U.S.

