Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announces Woolsey Fire repopulation update

Kelly Broderick
2:59 PM, Nov 14, 2018

Park Billow, 27, sprays water on the hot spots in his backyard as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Authorities announced Friday that a quarter of a million people are under evacuation orders as wind-whipped flames rage through scenic areas west of Los Angeles and burn toward the sea. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Ringo H.W. Chiu
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is announcing the repopulation of the following areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire.

The following areas inside the City of Malibu will be opened to residents only.

  • Pacific Coast Highway from Carbon Canyon Road (east) to Webb Way (west)
  • From the ocean to the northern city limit
  • Neighborhoods of Serra Retreat and Sweetwater Mesa
  • IMPORTANT EXCEPTION: The Malibu Colony neighborhood and Civic Center area will remain closed.

LASD personnel will be moving the checkpoint from PCH and Coastline Road to PCH and Carbon Canyon Road in the City of Malibu.

Only residents of the repopulated areas west of Carbon Canyon Road in the City of Malibu will be permitted to enter this area. The area west of Webb Way will remain closed.

The following link can be used to assist the public in determining if their property is in an area that will be open following the repopulation.

