Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announces Woolsey Fire repopulation update

Haze
HI: 68°
LO: 45°
Park Billow, 27, sprays water on the hot spots in his backyard as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Authorities announced Friday that a quarter of a million people are under evacuation orders as wind-whipped flames rage through scenic areas west of Los Angeles and burn toward the sea. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is announcing the repopulation of the following areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire.
The following areas inside the City of Malibu will be opened to residents only.
LASD personnel will be moving the checkpoint from PCH and Coastline Road to PCH and Carbon Canyon Road in the City of Malibu.
Only residents of the repopulated areas west of Carbon Canyon Road in the City of Malibu will be permitted to enter this area. The area west of Webb Way will remain closed.
The following link can be used to assist the public in determining if their property is in an area that will be open following the repopulation.
Cars of all makes, models, and years were front and center at the 2018 Fall Fling Car Show.
A lecture on the History of the Kern River Power Plant by Duane Ament will be held on Wednesday, November 14 at 6 p.m. at the Kern County Museum.
November is recognized as National Adoption Awareness Month and Jr. Miss Kern County JoVi Mongold is a Foster Care & Adoption Advocate.…