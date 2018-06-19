Los Tigres Del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez coming to Rabobank

Los Tigres Del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez are coming to Bakersfield in September.

They'll be on the ROMPIENDO FRONTERAS U.S. tour. A release about the concert says it will be a celebration of Mexican music, culture and heritage.

The show will be September 22 at 8 p.m. at Rabobank Arena. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or AXS.com.