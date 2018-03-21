Loudon Elementary School parents receive letter detailing luring incident from last week

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Parents at Loudon Elementary School received a letter with details about an incident that involved three men asking a student to get in their truck.
The letter says the student arrived home safely and listed a number of safety tips like not walking home alone.
Two Bakersfield massage facilities were shut down on Tuesday following an undercover sting operation.
An Independence High School student was arrested by the Kern High School Police Department for bringing a BB gun to the campus.
The California Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal off road motorcycle collision on Sunday that left one man dead.