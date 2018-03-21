Loudon Elementary School parents receive letter detailing luring incident from last week

Johana Restrepo
2:31 PM, Mar 21, 2018
38 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Parents at Loudon Elementary School received a letter with details about an incident that involved three men asking a student to get in their truck.

The letter says the student arrived home safely and listed a number of safety tips like not walking home alone.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News