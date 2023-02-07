Low-cost spay/neuter programs help reduce pet overpopulation in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, a time to remember the importance of keeping our local stray animal population down, and Critters Without Litters in Bakersfield is doing their part. On Monday, they conducted around 140 spay and neuter operations.

According to Critters Without Litters Executive Director Vicky Thrasher, animal overpopulation in Bakersfield and Kern County needs to be addressed.

"The fastest, best way to do that is by proactively spaying and neutering the pets that are living right here in the community," said Thrasher.

Nonprofit Critters Without Litters is just one local organization offering low-cost spay and neuter services to the community, but Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen says the shelters are still full.

"Our shelters are overcrowded. Not just ours, but other shelters in the community for probably close to 100 years," said Cullen.

According to Cullen, one of the barriers preventing people from being able to spay and neuter their pets is cost.

"Right now, the average cost in Kern County to get a 65 pound dog spayed is $435," said Cullen.

That leaves people looking for more affordable options, and Susan Bennett, Spay and Neuter Director for Kern Humane Society, says her organization is helping by giving out vouchers to help cover or reduce the cost of spaying and neutering pets for lower income people.

"Our standard vouchers are $30 dollars for females and $25 dollars for a male. We go from Critters Without Litters price because Critters Without Litters has the lowest prices, and we hope people will consider using them, as they need the financial boost," said Bennett.

Even without a voucher, a spay or neuter from Critters Without Litters is miles more affordable than the average cost.

"Cats are $50 to $60 dollars, depending on whether they're boys or girls. Dogs are on a sliding scale depending on what size they are, and whether they are a boy or a girl, so it goes from $80 to up to about $130 dollars," said Thrasher.

Thrasher added that Critters Without Litters also offers walk-in vaccination clinics every week, Monday through Thursday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Pet vaccines are $18 each, and vaccination goes a long way to stopping the spread of veterinary disease in the county. Thrasher recommends having pets vaccinated at least 2 weeks prior to any surgery, including a spay or neuter surgery.

Dog owner Anthony Romero is one of the people who brought his pet to Critters Without Litters. He said his experience was orderly and pleasant.

"Critters Without Litters was great. They are really friendly, and they are really helpful. Pretty much everything that the do for us, with the appointment on call in and getting situated, it was pretty much an in and out situation," said Romero.

To make an appointment for your pet with Critters Without Litters, visit their website. You can also find a list of upcoming spay/neuter and vaccination events at the Kern County Animal Services website.