Lowest amount of part 1 crimes reported by Tehachapi Police Department

4:53 PM, Jan 11, 2018
The part 1 crime rate in Tehachapi dropped to an all-time low in 2017, according to the Tehachapi Police Department. 

In 2017, the part 1 crime rate dropped 18.4 percent compared to 2016. 

In 2016, there were a total of 341 part 1 crimes committed, that number dropped to 278 in the following year. 

Part 1 crimes are criminal homicide, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. 

 

Local News