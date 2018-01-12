Lowest amount of part 1 crimes reported by Tehachapi Police Department

The part 1 crime rate in Tehachapi dropped to an all-time low in 2017, according to the Tehachapi Police Department.

In 2017, the part 1 crime rate dropped 18.4 percent compared to 2016.

In 2016, there were a total of 341 part 1 crimes committed, that number dropped to 278 in the following year.

Part 1 crimes are criminal homicide, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson.