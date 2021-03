BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lunch at the Library is making its way back to Kern County this spring. The Kern County Library is one of only ten national No Kid Hungry grant recipients.

The Lunch at the Library program will begin serving lunch on April 12th at the Beale Memorial Library in Bakersfield, as well as the Arvin, Delano, and Wasco branches.

Anyone regardless of income between the ages of 2 and 18 can pick up a free healthy lunch.