Mac and Cheese Fest in Bakersfield on April 21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Get ready for a mac attack! The Mac and Cheese Fest is back again in Bakersfield for one day only.
The festival features local restaurants and their unique take on mac and cheese! Once inside the event, there will be free tastings of each mac and cheese. There will also be beer and wine tastings as well!
Some of the restaurants participating are Salty's BBQ, Murray Family Farms, Brooklyn's BBQ, Broken Yolk Cafe and much more.
You also get a chance to pick the best mac of the day. There will be a People's Choice contest and the mac with the most votes will win. The reigning champion is Countryside Market with their chile verde mac and cheese.
The event will also be benefiting CSUB's Roadrunner Athletic Scholarship Fund.