Mac and Cheese Fest in Bakersfield on April 21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Get ready for a mac attack! The Mac and Cheese Fest is back again in Bakersfield for one day only.

The festival features local restaurants and their unique take on mac and cheese! Once inside the event, there will be free tastings of each mac and cheese. There will also be beer and wine tastings as well!

Some of the restaurants participating are Salty's BBQ, Murray Family Farms, Brooklyn's BBQ, Broken Yolk Cafe and much more.

VIDEO: Inside Look At Mac and Cheese Fest 2017

You also get a chance to pick the best mac of the day. There will be a People's Choice contest and the mac with the most votes will win. The reigning champion is Countryside Market with their chile verde mac and cheese.

The event will also be benefiting CSUB's Roadrunner Athletic Scholarship Fund.

Tickets are on sale now for VIP and general admission.

Even though mac and cheese is kid friendly, this is a 21+ event due to the free serving of alcohol.

April 1 - April 20: $50.00

Day of (4/21): $60.00

VIP: $100.00

LOCATION: CSUB Alumni Park and Field: 9083 Stockdale Highway. Off of Don Hart Drive and Don Hart Drive East.

HOURS: 2 pm - 6 pm