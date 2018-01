BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In efforts of fighting child sex trafficking, Magdalene Hope is hosting a free showing of 'The Abolitionists' film on Thursday in downtown Bakersfield.

Earlier this week, the month of January was declared Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Bakersfield.

The award-winning film is on the fight against human trafficking. There will also be a preview of the film '26 seconds' which sheds light on the nonprofit organizations, churches and government agencies who are working actively to abolish human trafficking and rescue victims of the sex trade.

A panel discussion will be held after the film with human trafficking survivors.

The screening will take place at the Fox Theater at 2001 H Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Seating is limited and free tickets are available on Eventbrite and Magdalene Hope's Facebook page.