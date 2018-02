Chair of the Kern County Board of Supervisors Mike Maggard gave the 20th Annual State of the County Address.

Maggard acknowledged the county is still in a $28 million deficit, but says he is optimistic for a 'sustainable financial future.' He says innovation in oil, agriculture and engineering will be key.

"We are going to continue to innovate and tighten the screws and do what we can to save even more money," said Maggard.

He says one avenue the county won't explore for revenue-- marijuana.

"Marijuana is not yet in a place in California where we should have it in a widespread program across our county," said Maggard. "When you think about the economic consequences, and all of the issues that have to do with crime that surround the areas where a lot of the dispensaries were...it's not worth taking the money at any cost."

Maggard said the county is currently working on an initiative to make medical marijuana available to patients in Kern County.

