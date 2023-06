TEHACHAPI, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Thursday night about 9 miles south of Tehachapi, Calif.

The temblor was reported shortly after 10:00 p.m.

Over 100 people reported feeling the quake, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.

The depth of the quake was reported at 6.5 km or 4 miles.