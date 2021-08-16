Mail-in ballots for Gov. Newsom recall election start going out Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California is less than one month away from the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom and mail-in ballots will start going out Monday.

Newsom is facing a recall with dozens of candidates from both sides of the aisle looking to replace him.

When voters receive their ballots they will be faced with two questions.

The first will ask whether or not you want to recall Newsom.

The second will ask you to choose a candidate if you voted to recall Newsom.

If more than 50% of voters choose to recall Newsom, then the candidate with the most votes will replace him.

Now there are some important dates voters need to be aware of.

Monday is the deadline for counties to start sending out mail in ballots to all registered voters.

Tuesday ballot boxes will start opening.

Aug. 30th is the last day to register online and get a ballot in the mail.

After the 30th you will have to register to vote at the elections office or a polling place.

Sept. 14th is election day.

Counties have until Oct. 14th to finish counting ballots and certify their results.

Oct. 22nd is the deadline for the secretary of state to certify the results.

If Newsom loses that will also be the date his replacement is sworn in.