BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There has been a major crash on Campus Park Drive in Southwest Bakersfield between Old River and Buena Vista Roads.

The 23ABC News crew is on the scene and they report that traffic has been blocked off along Campus Park Drive between Mountain Vista and Buena Vista.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries as a result of this crash.

Drivers may want to avoid the area as cleanup efforts continue.