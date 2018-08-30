Major injury crash causes delays on Highway 99

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A major injury crash on northbound Highway 99 is causing delays.
The crash happened on northbound Highway 99 just north of South Union Avenue. According to CHP, the driver attempted to make an unsafe lane change or turn when the box truck rolled over.
Two people were in the box truck at the time of the crash. Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with major injuries. However, the injuries aren't life-threatening.
According to CHP, they had received a call before the crash that the box truck was driving fast and weaving in and out of lanes.
The box truck was carrying Amazon packages at the time of the crash.
The left two lanes were shut down due to the crash. The center lane has been reopened, but the far left lane remains closed as crews work to repair the guardrail.
