Major injury crash on SR 58 and Comanche Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A major injury crash has been reported on Comanche Drive and SR 58 according to California Highway Patrol.
This is an ongoing incident, we will update as more information comes in.
A Mesa man was arrested after authorities learned that he was in possession of prohibited weapons; specifically pipe bombs.
A shooting at a Metro PCS on Chester Avenue caused two victims to be sent to the hospital just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 30.
Anthony Noble is helping to combat suicide among veterans.