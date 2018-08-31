Major injury crash on SR-99 ends in arrest for suspicion of DUI

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A major injury crash on SR-99 involving a semi-truck was caused a possible DUI.

Around 1 a.m. on August 31, Cristian Lopez was driving southbound on SR-99 south of Pacheco Road in an Audi R8. According to CHP, witnesses say that Lopez was going over 100 mph. Lopez swerved left into the concrete divider, then lost control. He crossed three lanes and struck a semi-truck that was also traveling southbound on SR-99. Lopez and the semi-truck swerved left and crashed into the concrete divider.

The cab of the semi-truck detached and ended up in the far left lane. CHP says the semi was hauling 140 gallons of diesel that spilled onto the roadway. The Audi came to rest in the center divider, where it caught on fire.

All southbound lanes were blocked.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries. Lopez suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center. He was then arrested for suspicion of DUI.