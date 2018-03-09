Reports: Active shooter, hostages taken at Veterans Home of California-Yountville

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - Police in Northern California have surrounded a veterans home in Napa County, where officials have confirmed an active shooting and hostage situation is underway, according to 23ABC's sister station in San Francisco.

There is a major police presence at the Veterans Home of California.

ABC7 Bay Area is reporting three hostages have been taken.

CalVet says the center has activated its emergency response protocol.

Yountville Veterans Home Update ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y4Wt0dK9kZ — CalVet (@MyCalVet) March 9, 2018

The Napa County Sheriff's Office sent an alert just before 11 a.m. about the police activity and to avoid the area.

In a tweet, CalVet said the law enforcement presence is due to reports of gunfire.

The center was founded in 1884 and is the largest veterans' residence community in the United States, according to its website.

