Major storm could make driving on highways dangerous

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A major storm system is on the way to Kern County with high winds starting Monday night.

A high wind warning remains in place until early Tuesday morning and the California Highway Patrol said it’s important to drive slow at this time - especially on the Grapevine - to prevent crashes.

CHP Fort Tejon officer D.C. Williams said when it comes to the high winds, drive with extra precaution. Big rigs and trailers can be blown over if the wind gust gets very high and he said they’ve seen it happen before on the Grapevine, which then could cause crashes.

“We have had incidents where a big rig trailer has blown over due to the high winds. We’ve had travel trailers blow over and when they blow over it causes a major impact on the freeway travel where we may have to shut down the freeway or several lanes just for the clean-up. So with these high winds, we kind of anticipate that and we try to watch out for that.”

Williams said if you do get in a situation where you do get stuck in a closure remain patient. He said while he knows you want to get to your destination CHP is working as quickly as they can to reopen roads.